BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Super Bowl is coming this weekend and having the right food at home can be just as important as the game itself.

Waitr released the top 10 most-delivered items for Louisiana on Super Bowl Sunday:

French Fries

Wings

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheeseburgers

Donut Holes

Spinach & artichoke Dip

Onion Rings

Fried Pickles

Chicken Nuggets

Nachos

Waitr is offering $20 off any order more than $50 by using the code ‘BIGGAME20″ at checkout.