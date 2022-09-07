NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new documentary tells the story of one New Orleans most original musicians.

The documentary called “Visionary: The Unorthodox Journey of T-Ray the Violinist” tells the story of T-Ray’s journey to record and produce his first EP, through the ups and downs of the pandemic.

T-Ray, whose name is Trenton Thomas, says it’s a story of perseverance, and he urges other musicians to never give up, saying “I want everyone to be able to know that no matter what your dream is, no matter what your objectives are, you can have the idea, make it a tangible thing, but the most important thing is seeing it from start to finish. The middle of it is where the magic happens, and that’s where you really learn about the whole process.”

The Visionary documentary premieres tomorrow (Thursday) night at 7pm at UNO’s Performance Center.

Tickets are available through eventbrite