NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Family and friends made their way to celebrate Gentilly Fest’s 15th anniversary at the historic Pontchartrain Park playground.

One attendee says what she loves the most about the event is supporting the local businesses.

“It feels good being out here supporting the vendors. Everybody has to start somewhere and coming out here is a place to you know boost your business,” says Nicole Smith.

For many local businesses, the festival gives them an opportunity to connect with other business owners.

“I have met people from all over the world who have come and supported my business and then come back year after year. So, it’s a good feeling to know you are put here with the locals building your brand,” says the owner of String Me Up Designs Makeba Campbell.

One vendor says he attends festivals on a regular basis due to the growth in clientele he sees afterward.

“It helps broaden my customers because a lot of people come up to me and say ‘Hey, we know you guys from Kenner.’ We take it to another level as far as the way we season food and the time it takes to season the food,” says the owner of Big Bertha BBQ and Seafood Ronnie Carlis.

Knowing big brands are out there, one vendor believes being a part of local festivals sets them apart.

“We are building more intimate settings for people, and they feel better when they get something that they know you sat down and made on your own,” says Campbell.

