NEW ORLEANS— The book “Untold” premieres this week as the autobiography of New Orleans rap pioneer Mike “Mista Meana” Patterson.

Patterson is one half of the duo Partners-N-Crime, who burst on to the local music scene in the early 1990’s during the infancy of bounce rap.

Patterson recalled not thinking that being a hip hop artist would be his calling, “No, this is all in fun and games when we first started.”

The book recounts his growing up in the city, his family, and the path that the group has traveled over 30 years in the music business.

The premiere book signing for Untold is Sunday, July 30th from 2-5pm at Peaches Records, 4318 Magazine St.

