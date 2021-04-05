Universal Orlando extends Mardi Gras celebration through May 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Universal Orlando announced on Monday its Mardi Gras celebration through May 2.

The event, which includes entertainment and food options inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, kicked off on February 6.

The global food fest features over 100 food and beverage items including Belgium waffles, New Orleans Jambalaya, and Canadian Beef Short Ribs.

Credit: NEXSTAR/Scott Gustin

Some of the entertainment throughout the park includes street entertainment, music, and even beads. And if you have a 2-year-old like me, beads will be the highlight of the trip.

At Universal Orlando Resort, both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure have seen capacity crowds over the past few weeks. Unlike Walt Disney World, the Universal theme parks do not require advance park reservations to visit and it is recommended to arrive at the resort early.

Universal Orlando also offers an Express Pass that allows guests to skip the standby line. The perk is offered to select Universal hotel guests and can be purchased as ticket add-on. Universal has a range of Express Pass options with tiered pricing is available for all three theme parks.

While families are looking ahead to summer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order last week that will prohibit businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to get service.

The Republican governor had previously announced his intent to issue an order banning so-called “vaccine passports.” His action also barred any government agency in Florida from issuing such documentation for the purpose of providing proof of vaccinations.

In his executive order, DeSantis asserts that “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

Effective immediately, Florida businesses are barred from requiring patrons to provide documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination to enter a business or to get served. But the order does not preclude businesses such as restaurants and retail stores from screening protocols and other measures recommended by state and federal health officials.