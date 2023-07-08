NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For years, comedian Johnny Knoxville has been pulling pranks on various TV shows and movies. Now he’s a prank expert on the new ABC show, “The Prank Panel,” which helps other people prank their family members and friends. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez chatted with Knoxville about his new show.

Any way you prank it, you can bet on funnyman Knoxville to get you laughing.

“I just like pranking people that have a phobia or something like that,” he said.

On Knoxville’s new ABC show, “The Prank Panel”, the pranks are on.

Along with Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe also are prank experts.

“The Prank Panel” premieres on July 9 and airs on Sundays on WGNO-TV at 7 p.m.

