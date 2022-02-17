NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University received nationwide recognition on Wednesday night as one of its students competed in the Jeopardy! College National Championship.

Fiona Hellerman is a senior at Tulane double majoring in international relations and philosophy.

While Hellerman did not win, she still went home with $10,000 and says she’s learned quite a lot.

“I definitely would’ve tried to understand how to use the buzzer better because at the end of the day, I remember the fact that the buzzer is kind of not what I thought it was going to be,” Hellerman explained. “It definitely got to me in a couple of ways, and I was really trying to click into a lot of questions and it didn’t work, so I’d probably would’ve taken time to figure out how the Jeopardy clicker worked.

Hellerman was one of 36 college students selected across the country to compete on Jeopardy!.

She plans to save some of the money she won and use the rest to travel internationally.