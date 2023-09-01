NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Troy Sawyer is a trumpeter and music educator with musical family roots that go all the way back to his ancestor, Louis James. James played and co-wrote music with the likes of Louis Armstrong and Buddy Bolden.

Recently, Sawyer is using his musical prowess to fight for gender equality in the music industry by creating the nonprofit group Girls Play Trumpets Too.

Explaining his decision to help, Sawyer says, “the trumpet is a lead instrument. For years, women have been taught to be behind the scenes. My mom would always say that I have to give back to my community. I always think about that. How can I give back to pass it on?”

Girls Play Trumpets Too, began September 2022. It’s modeled after the great lady trumpeter, Valeida Snow, who was known affectionately as “Little Louis.”

Young women musicians, the ages of eight to nineteen, meet every Saturday at St. Charles Baptist Church. It’s not just women who feel the musical influence of Troy Sawyer’s trumpet playing.

“I have a son who is six years old. He is turning seven. He wants to play the trumpet. I didn’t influence him, but he wants to play. He now has his permanent teeth in and I’m going to give him a trumpet for his birthday on Sept. 8,” says Sawyer.

Rock Your Soul shows Sawyer’s love for New Orleans and its people. Troy says, “this album is a fusion of jazz, rock, Latin, hip hop and soul all into one. I’m so excited to let the whole world hear this album. It represents my experiences growing up in New Orleans. Music actually rocks my soul!”

If you want to get your hands on a copy of Sawyer’s Rock Your Soul, visit his website.

Saturday, Sept. 2, Troy is signing copies of his album at Peaches Records on Magazine Street. The fun starts at 2:00 p.m.