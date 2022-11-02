NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans jazz star Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will travel from the Big Easy to the Big Apple to appear in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the musician announced on social media Tuesday (Nov. 2).

Trombone Shorty will ride on the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Celebration Gator float, which made its Macy’s Parade debut last year. The float celebrates Louisiana’s melting pot of jazz music, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras — all atop a 60-foot-long alligator (the longest float in parade history). It will be the 11th out of 30 floats.

REWIND: ‘Celebration Gator’ float rolls through 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Other featured performers include:

Betty Who

Cam

Fitz and the Tantrums

Gloria, Sasha, and Emily Estefan

Jordin Sparks

Joss Stone

Kirk Franklin

Paula Abdul

Ziggy Marley

This will be Andrews’ first parade performance. The event falls in the midst of touring with his band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. See more information here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.