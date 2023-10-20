NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tremé Fall Fest is back and celebrating eight years Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to organizers, the annual festival aims to support, promote and preserve the culture of the Tremé neighborhood, and its culture bearers.

Featuring music, food and art for both adults and kids, the festival will kick off around 11:00 a.m. with a second line through the Tremé neighborhood.

When the footwork wraps up, the festival gates will open, featuring live music from bands like TBC Brass Band, Partners-N-Crime and James Rivers Movement.

Those wishing to attend can catch the fest at 1210 Governor Nicholls St. The festival ends at 7:00 p.m.

More details and event information can be found on the Tremé Fall Fest website.

