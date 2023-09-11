NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghost of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour is making a stop in New Orleans this winter.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the group will make its way to the Smoothie King Center to tell audiences the story of “a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24.”

According to representatives for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the show started with an idea from founder Paul O’Neil. The rock opera will follow the runaway teen as they are discovered by the theater’s caretaker while seeking shelter.

The caretaker “uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.”

Orchestra representatives said the rock opera will be followed by a set of the group’s greatest hits, fan favorites and surprises with lasers.

They said the tour starts on Nov. 15, and will visit 62 cities with more than 100 performances.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, on the Ticketmaster and LiveNation websites, as well as at the Smoothie King Center box office. They said a portion of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

