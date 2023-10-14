BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The trailer for a movie that was shot in Baton Rouge was released on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A24, a prominent independent studio, gave everyone a sneak peek of the “The Iron Claw” starring Zac Efron. You can view the trailer here. The movie delves into the lives of a wrestling family.

According to A24, it is the “true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White is Kerry Von Erich and Harris Dickinson is David Von Erich. The movie is directed by Sean Durkin and also stars Maura Tierney and Lily James.

A professional wrestler was also cast in the movie. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka “MJF,” plays Lance Von Erich.

During the making of the movie, an open call was put out for a newborn baby.

According to Variety, the movie is scheduled to be released days before Christmas.

