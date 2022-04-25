NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It will be a delicious Thursday night in May as New Orleans restaurants gather to compete for the titles of best food and spirits.

Top Taco’s first-ever Food Fight event will host nearly 45 restaurants and drink vendors to see who wins over fans and a panel of celebrity judges.

Event Details

Thursday, March 26

6 to 10 p.m. Gates open for early entry at 6 p.m. General admission entry at 7 p.m. Fan voting open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Winners announced on stage at 9:30 p.m.

Mandeville Shed & Ellipse Lawn at Crescent Park in the French Market District

Profits will benefit the PLEASE Foundation

“Food Fight will be a New Orleans food version of Top Taco,” says festival producer Shane Finkelstein. “Our extremely supportive fans will have the opportunity to taste both classic and creative dishes and cocktails from forty of the best restaurants in the city. We see an opportunity to showcase the best of the best and find out which restaurants are ready to fight for the NOLA Board trophies. We plan to reward our fans with an amazing night of food, drinks and entertainment, while raising money for a great cause.”

Categories

Top Classic Dish

Top Creative Dish

Top Classic Cocktail

Top Creative Cocktail

Top Vegetarian Dish.

Restaurants

Alma

BonFire

Boucherie

Brennan’s

Copeland’s

Coppervine

Emeril’s

Francesca’s

Galiano’s

Gris Gris

Jinx Bar and Grill

Johnny Sanchez

Josephine Estelle

Katie’s

Los Jefes

Messina’s

Meril

Otra Vez

Parkway Bakery

Pigeon Catering

Restaurant Rebirth

Rizzuto’s

Saint John

Silk Road

Sofia NOLA

Table and Tap

Tava Indian Street Food

Tchefuncta Country Club

The Joint

Zhang Bistro

Mixologists

Jack Daniel’s

Ford’s Gin

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Jagermeister

Teremana

Milagro

Hendrix Gin

Fistful of Bourbon

Blue Whale Gin

Flora de Cana

Bayou Rum

Casa Noble

Casamigos

El Buho Mezcal

Visitors can also experience pop-up bar areas, DJ lounges, alcohol tastings, live music by Honey Island Swamp Band and James Andrews, and Trixie Minx Burlesque.