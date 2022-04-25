NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It will be a delicious Thursday night in May as New Orleans restaurants gather to compete for the titles of best food and spirits.
Top Taco’s first-ever Food Fight event will host nearly 45 restaurants and drink vendors to see who wins over fans and a panel of celebrity judges.
Event Details
- Thursday, March 26
- 6 to 10 p.m.
- Gates open for early entry at 6 p.m.
- General admission entry at 7 p.m.
- Fan voting open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Winners announced on stage at 9:30 p.m.
- Mandeville Shed & Ellipse Lawn at Crescent Park in the French Market District
- Profits will benefit the PLEASE Foundation
“Food Fight will be a New Orleans food version of Top Taco,” says festival producer Shane Finkelstein. “Our extremely supportive fans will have the opportunity to taste both classic and creative dishes and cocktails from forty of the best restaurants in the city. We see an opportunity to showcase the best of the best and find out which restaurants are ready to fight for the NOLA Board trophies. We plan to reward our fans with an amazing night of food, drinks and entertainment, while raising money for a great cause.”
Categories
- Top Classic Dish
- Top Creative Dish
- Top Classic Cocktail
- Top Creative Cocktail
- Top Vegetarian Dish.
Restaurants
- Alma
- BonFire
- Boucherie
- Brennan’s
- Copeland’s
- Coppervine
- Emeril’s
- Francesca’s
- Galiano’s
- Gris Gris
- Jinx Bar and Grill
- Johnny Sanchez
- Josephine Estelle
- Katie’s
- Los Jefes
- Messina’s
- Meril
- Otra Vez
- Parkway Bakery
- Pigeon Catering
- Restaurant Rebirth
- Rizzuto’s
- Saint John
- Silk Road
- Sofia NOLA
- Table and Tap
- Tava Indian Street Food
- Tchefuncta Country Club
- The Joint
- Zhang Bistro
Mixologists
- Jack Daniel’s
- Ford’s Gin
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- Jagermeister
- Teremana
- Milagro
- Hendrix Gin
- Fistful of Bourbon
- Blue Whale Gin
- Flora de Cana
- Bayou Rum
- Casa Noble
- Casamigos
- El Buho Mezcal
Visitors can also experience pop-up bar areas, DJ lounges, alcohol tastings, live music by Honey Island Swamp Band and James Andrews, and Trixie Minx Burlesque.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.