METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Top Taco Festival is returning to Lafreniere Park for a sixth year on Oct. 26.

Top Taco representatives said the festival, presented by Modelo Beer, is a “taco and tequila extravaganza” at the Al Copeland Meadow in Lafreniere Park.

They said the festival will include an all-inclusive “taco and cocktail throw-down” and will benefit the PLEASE Foundation.

Top Taco officials said more than 40 local restaurants and eight barbecue joints are expected to compete for trophies from NOLA Boards in six different categories, including Top Traditional Taco, Top Creative Taco, Top Vegetarian Taco, Top BBQ Taco, Top Traditional Margarita and Top Creative Cocktail.

The festival will also include live music performances from Flow Tribe, Future Cowboys, Otra and Muevelo.

DJ performances, Lucha Libre, mechanical bull riding, a Casamigos Costume Contest and additional lounges and entertainment will also be included.

Top Taco representatives said a Herradura Ultra VIP experience is available for purchase. It includes a barbecue competition, an open bar from Brown Forman, top-shelf tequila tastings, Trixie Minx Burlesque, gourmet desserts and an ultra-lounge.

They said confirmed restaurants include Barracuda, Los Jefes, Habaneros, Felipe’s, El Cucuy, Soule Cafe, La Tia Taqueria, The Fillmore, Jack Rose, Junior’s, Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar, Rock-n-Tacos, Tava Indian Street Food, Southerns, Taqueria la Lucha, Table & Tap, Peacock Room, Cafe Tomas, and Burrito’s Grill, Galaxie, Demi St. Charles, Taceaux Loceaux, LUFU NOLA, Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon, Peewee’s Crabcakes, Mister Oso, Nori Guys, Namaste, Odd Birds, Don Carne, Ruby Slipper and Union Ramen.

Confirmed barbecue restaurants include The Joint, East Gate BBQ, Bubbalicious, Devil Moon BBQ and Hard Core BBQ.

They said confirmed spirits include Don Julio, Milagro, Hornitos, Herradura, Patron, Ghost Tequila, Avion, Corralejo, Who Dat Spirits, Cuervo Tradicional, El Jimador, Lalo, Corralejo, Jose Cuervo de la Familia, Teramana, Corazon, Gran Centenario, Lunazul, Ghost Tequila, Don Fulano, Camarena, Ilegal Mezcal, El Buho, Hussong’s, Agavales, 21 Seeds, Astral Tequila, Casamigos, as well as a tent for mezcal.

The event is for people aged 21 or older. Ticket prices and more information about the festival can be found on the Top Taco website.

