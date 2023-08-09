(Photo by Matthew Murphy, courtesy of New Orleans Theatre Association)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets to see the Tony Award-winning musical “MJ” at the Saenger Theatre will go on sale Friday, Aug. 11.

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain along with the Saenger Theatre and Broadway in New Orleans, made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“MJ” representatives said the musical showcases the artistry of Michael Jackson. It’s focused on the making of Jackson’s Dangerous World tour.

They said the musical “goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.”

There will be 16 performances between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12:

Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 5 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office, the Saenger Theatre’s website or the Broadway in New Orleans’ website.

