Tonight on WGNO: Live in Front of a Studio Audience – Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Live

Tonight on WGNO: ABC’s 1970s and ’80s sitcom nostalgia franchise, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” is back with reenactments of “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” episodes. They air back-to-back starting at 7:00 p.m. CST.
An all-star lineup of talent will tackle the roles first portrayed in the iconic television sitcoms. “The Facts of Life” stars include Jennifer Aniston playing Blair, Gabrielle Union taking on the role of Tootie, Allison Tolman who will play Natalie and Kathryn Hahn recreating the role of Jo. “Diff’rent Strokes” stars John Lithgow who will play Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart assuming the role of Arnold and Damon Wayans and Ann Dowd who will play Willis and Mrs. Garrett.
“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” said executive producer Jimmy Kimmel.