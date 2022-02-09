BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the Super Bowl only days away, the Better Business Bureau has some tips for all to consider before making a wager.

With the increased use of social media and digital platforms, scammers have become more wide-spread and sophisticated.

BBB want betters to be aware of the warning signs before engaging with any betting website.

Here is how you can protect yourself:

Always make sure you investigate the website to make sure it’s legitimate before you place a bet

Never respond to pop up requests

Never provide identifiable information such as financial or personal over social media

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is

Accounts promising immediate or guaranteed returns are a red flag, particularly when it comes to something like sports betting, where there is no guaranteed outcome.

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of an internet crime, report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and BBB.org/ScamTracker.