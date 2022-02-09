BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the Super Bowl only days away, the Better Business Bureau has some tips for all to consider before making a wager.
With the increased use of social media and digital platforms, scammers have become more wide-spread and sophisticated.
BBB want betters to be aware of the warning signs before engaging with any betting website.
Here is how you can protect yourself:
- Always make sure you investigate the website to make sure it’s legitimate before you place a bet
- Never respond to pop up requests
- Never provide identifiable information such as financial or personal over social media
- If it seems too good to be true, it probably is
- Accounts promising immediate or guaranteed returns are a red flag, particularly when it comes to something like sports betting, where there is no guaranteed outcome.
If you feel like you’ve been a victim of an internet crime, report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and BBB.org/ScamTracker.