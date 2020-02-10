Time for some self-love. Singles awareness on Valentine’s Day.

So you’re single this Valentine’s Day? Well that’s no reason to sit around crying. Instead, how about practicing some self-love? We put together a list of items that you should treat yourself to on this Valentine’s Day!

Premium skin care products at an affordable price, that was the goal of DIME Beauty. Owners Baylee and Ryan Relf put everything they had into creating beauty products for all budgets. Baylee, a licensed aesthetician and skin care advocate, learned that the secret to achieving healthy skin was the use of quality products. Ryan, a beauty product development specialist, discovered that high quality skin care products were marked up so high, it made them difficult to afford.

All DIME products are truly clean. Cruelty free, paraben free, sulfate free, and phthalate free. These 100% vegan products also come sustainably packaged. Lipstick, mascara, eyelash boost serum, night cream, toner, glow serum, and so much more. DIME Beauty offers so many products that will fit perfectly into your daily beauty routine.

Travel wraps, sweaters, and scents inspired by the sea. Mer-Sea & Co brings the world to you through beach wraps, candles, travel wraps and sweaters. Whether you’re looking for something to keep you warm and cozy on your flight, or you’re dreaming of the sea while lighting one of their candles at home, Mer-Sea has something for you.

While Mer-Sea designs to be practical and functional, they also like to keep fun and style at the top of their list. Mer-Sea designs versatile pieces that transition from work to play. Made with incredibly soft cruelty-free faux fur, the Mer-Sea Chalet Wrap is a best seller. It is the perfect piece to dress up a casual outfit. The versatile design of this wrap has the comfort of an oversized scarf and the sheltered feel of a cozy sweater. With two large front pockets, you will be ready for your fancy office party or a night cuddled up on your couch.

Fragrant Jewels brings to you the gift that keeps on giving. Beautifully crafted in the US, Fragrant Jewels offers candles and bath bombs with a special surprise. Every Fragrant Jewels product contains a collectible piece of jewelry and comes with a code for your chance to win a $10,000 ring!

Fragrant Jewels offers both a rewards program and a subscription plan. Called the “Inner Circle,” the subscription plan gives shoppers access to regular shipments of new and unique bath bombs, candles and more. Oh, and free jewelry! The rewards program is just as easy. All shoppers have to do is make purchases, earn points, and redeem them for exclusive rewards. No matter how you shop, you’re a winner.