NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Most die-hard fans know that the essential items for a tailgate are usually a tent, a table, and of course food! If you’re reading this and are an FSU fan, just know that here in Louisiana, we love our food.

Since it’s game day for the Tigers fans and Seminoles we’re sharing some easy, delicious, and affordable things to cook for your tailgate.

Get ready to fire up those grills so that we can show you how to win a tailgate. We have two recipes, the first one is Tony’s Overnight Baked Brisket Sliders with Tony’s Ranch Coleslaw.

Overnight Tony’s Oven Baked BBQ Brisket Sliders

1 12-13 lb brisket

2 bottles Tony Chachere’s Roasted Garlic Marinade

Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning

2 tablespoons smoke flavor

4 tablespoons garlic, chopped

1 large bottle favorite BBQ Sauce

Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Trim some of the fat off of brisket. Inject brisket with 2 bottles of Tony Chachere’s Marinade. Season liberally with bold seasoning.

Place in a large roasting pan. (Use heavy throw-away aluminum pan for easy cleanup). Place smoke flavor in pan. Cover top of brisket with garlic. Cover with foil and place in oven over night for 12-14 hours or 1 1/2 hours per lb of meat.

Remove foil. Turn oven to 400 degrees. Pour BBQ sauce on top of the brisket. Let cook for 30 minutes more. Take out of oven.

Place on cutting board. Slice.

Tony’s Ranch Coleslaw

10 Slices Bacon, Chopped

4 Cups Shredded Cole Slaw with purple cabbage

1/2 Cup Salad Topper Cranberry Mixture

1/3 Cup Green or yellow Pepper, Finely Chopped

1/4 Cup Red Onion, Finely Chopped

1 Cup Tony’s Creole-style Ranch Dressing

1 Tablespoon Granulated Sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Mix together all ingredients. Serve as a sandwich topper or as a side.

Before we talk tips in the kitchen, let’s talk trivia. Did you know that tailgating began in the 1800’s when the first college football games were played? It sure did. Now, tailgating has become a tradition for dozens of other sports, too.

So, we hope you brought your tiger-sized appetite because we’re about to dig into a delicious and easy meal to have at your Tiger Tailgate for the kickoff this weekend.

Tony’s Bacon Wrapped Chicken Legs

14 chicken drumsticks

1 lb sliced bacon (room temperature)

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning

1 cup dark brown sugar

Preheat grill to 375 degrees.

Mix chili powder and Tony Chachere’s

Seasoning and place in a shallow bowl. Place brown sugar in another bowl.

Roll drumsticks in the seasoning mix. Place on a pan.

Take 1 slice of bacon and wrap it around each drumstick. Place on a greased baking pan with sides. Roll legs in brown sugar.

Place on preheated grill for 10 minutes. Turn and cook for 10 minutes. Place on the top rack on indirect heat if needed Cover and cook for 40 minutes.

Serve with Tony Chachere’s Ranch Dressing.