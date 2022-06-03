BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Approaching fast, a night dedicated to the King of Rock-n-Roll.
Grab your blue suede shoes and head to Baton Rouge on June 18 for a celebration of the one and only Elvis Presley.
Tickets to the Elvis Lives Celebration at the Manship Theatre are still available. All proceeds from the fundraising event will directly support the theatre’s endeavors.
The evening will include Elvis-inspired food, drink, and curiosities, featuring a live performance by a five-time world champion Elvis Tribute Artist.
Vegas and Elvis-inspired attire are welcome and encouraged.
KING tickets (VIP) start at $247 and come with the following:
- Early entry at 6:00 PM
- Full Open Bar
- Heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by City Group Hospitality
- Seated performance of “Tribute to the King” in theatre
- Early access to casino-style games and Vegas-style Variety Show
- Post-performance party with DJ
Hound Dog tickets (GA) are $50 and come with the following:
- Entry at 8:00 PM
- Complimentary beer, wine, and Signature Cocktails
- Light bites provided by City Group Hospitality
- Live stream of “Tribute to the King” performance
- Late-night access to casino-style games and Vegas-style Variety Show
- Post-performance party with DJ
Both KING and Hound Dog tickets can be purchased here.
Ticket holders can roam in and out of Elvis-themed rooms while enjoying a Vegas-style Variety Show, complimentary drinks, and food provided by City Group Hospitality.
The Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.
All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket to attend the event.