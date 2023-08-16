Liz's Where Y'at Diner is exactly where y'at

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On the North Shore, August is the month for you to arrive with an appetite.

It’s the Tammany Taste of Summer.

It’s a celebration that takes you on a tour of more than forty restaurants around St. Tammany Parish.

One of the locations is Liz’s Where Y’at Diner.

And there you’ll bump into Liz Munson.

Chances are, Liz knows your name.

That’s just who she is.

That’s according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

Liz has come through the fire.

Literally.

Back in 2019, on a Tuesday morning, a fire started in a storage room in the back of the building.

With a dining room full of breakfast lovers, everybody got out.

Nobody got hurt.

But as you’ll see and hear, that moment turned out to be the worst day and the best day for Liz.

