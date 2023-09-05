Rolling into place for you to play

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What’s old is what’s new.

What’s old is an old Steinway piano.

What’s new is the new coat of paint it’s getting.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood playing your song.

Or showing how you can play your own song.

The piano travels around town.

At places for you to play it.

Even if you can’t play, you can play.

The piano belongs to Mark Boros.

He’s the 16-year-old, piano player who inherited the Steinway from his grandmother.

Louisiana artist Kendrick James is the maestro with a paintbrush.

He’s transforming the old piano into a new blue masterpiece.

The first stop is at the French Quarter Visitor Center where it will find a home for a few months.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories