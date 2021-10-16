Third annual Kenner Baleada Fiesta set for October 23!

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Gala Music Foundation and Sabores De Mi H (Honduras), sponsors and vendors announced the 3rd Annual Kenner Baleada Festival.

The fiesta was supposed to take place in September for Hispanic Heritage Month, but due to Hurricane Ida, the event had to be postponed to October 23.

The event will be at Kenner City Park 3800 Loyola Dr. (corner of Loyola and Vintage).

There will be music, dancing, drinks, food, crafts and games for all ages. Many artists will provide live entertainment including D J Banegas, La Tran K Band, 4 U Band, Merengue4, other local talents, and dancers.

Admission is open to the public.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.