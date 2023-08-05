NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Satchmo Summer Fest is bringing the heat to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint on Saturday, August 5.

Showcasing good music, and food both tourists and locals alike are celebrating New Orleans’ legendary son, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

The fest kicked things off at 11:15 a.m. with an opening parade starting at St. Augustine Church in the 1200 block of Governor Nicholls and ended in front of the festival gates.

As the festivities continue to unfold, the celebration is set to wrap up at 8:00 p.m.

Those who missed out on the fun today can check out the festival on Sunday, August 6.

More details and event information check out the Satchmo Summerfest website.

