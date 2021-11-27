The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk hosts holiday festivities through December

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ premier outlet mall welcomes residents and visitors alike to

celebrate and prepare for the holiday season with free events, promotions, and extended hours.

The Riverwalk has it all to help guests spread the cheer this season with 65 retailers to shop from.

In December, the Riverwalk’s annual Movies on the Mississippi series launches Friday, December 3.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the ambiance of the Mississippi River while viewing holiday classics. Snacks and beverages will be readily available, including hot chocolate (while supplies last). The first 50 parties to arrive will receive a free fleece blanket courtesy of the Downtown Development District.

The movies will be held at the Spanish Plaza, 2 Canal Street,New Orleans La. The Movies will start at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Here is the movies schedule:

Dates / Films:

• Friday, Dec. 3 – The Polar Express (2004)

• Friday Dec. 10 – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

• Friday Dec. 17 – Elf (2003)

For more information, visit the Riverwalk events page online.

Extended holiday hours are the following:

SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS: November 25 – January 1, 2022

Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10am – 7 p.m.

Regular mall hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.