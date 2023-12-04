NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Gazillion Bubble Show, an interactive journey filled with bubbles, will hit the stage in New Orleans in January.

Event representatives said the show combines the joy of bubbles, the wonders of science and the excitement of family entertainment.

The hour-long show features “awe-inspiring bubble artistry, high-energy music and captivating lights and lasers that will leave you spellbound.”

The show will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased on the venue’s website or at the Saenger Theatre box office at 1111 Canal St. in New Orleans.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts