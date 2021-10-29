The Bachelor Live On Stage tour heads to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you looking for love? New Orleans might be the right place to be on April 18.

Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television announced on Friday The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour will arrive at Saenger Theatre.

As the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party, the show is a wildly fun, flirtatious, and interactive evening hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who is also the host of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and was most recently seen in the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise. The nationwide tour kicks off in Peoria, IL on March 16, 2022, before traveling to over 40 cities from coast to coast. Tickets are available at bachelorliveonstage.com.

The tour will feature men from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise as the on-stage Bachelor; cast members to be announced at a later date.

The live show fits an entire season of The Bachelor drama into one evening, as the audience and on-stage participants will leave the theater feeling like they just spent an evening at the mansion.

Local ladies, hand-picked from the audience to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like. From glamorous limo entrances to outrageous group dates and all the memories that come along with it, Bachelor Nation fans dressed to the nines can bring their watch party crew to cheer on those vying for the final rose of the evening.

Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions, and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.

“I hope the audience will feel that unique energy, positivity, hope, and connection (fingers crossed) that I felt when I joined Bachelor Nation,” said host Becca Kufrin.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER.COM OR THE SAENGER THEATRE BOX OFFICE. THE BOX OFFICE IS LOCATED AT 1111 CANAL STREET AND IS OPEN MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM NOON TO 4 PM.

The Bachelor Live On Stage tour schedule can be found here: bachelorliveonstage.com