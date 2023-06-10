NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tomatoes, tomatoes, and more tomatoes hit the New Orleans French Market on Saturday, June 10 for the 37th annual Creole Tomato Festival!
Families, friends, and tomato lovers alike hit the French Quarter to enjoy some music and one-of-a-kind tomato-inspired dishes.
One main event included the “Best of Fest,” which is a food booth and bloody Mary contest.
Check out the winners below:
Healthiest Creole Tomato Dish in partnership with Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA
- Vendor: A&A Catering
- Dish: Okra Shrimp Creole Tomato Stew
Best Creole Tomato Dish
- Vendor: Southerns Food
- Dish: Creole Tomato Chicken Sandwich
Most Creative Creole Tomato Dish
- Vendor: Numada
- Dish: Red Snapper in Creole Tomato Sauce over rice with plantain
Queen’s Choice Award
- Vendor: Numada
- Dish: Red Snapper in Creole Tomato Sauce over rice with plantain
Best Bloody Mary
- Vendor: Bootleg Betty
- Garden District Bloody Mary: Who Dat Vodka, tomato, brines, horseradish, hot stuff, secrets, finished with a smoked salt rim garnished with lemon, lime and olive
Best Bloody Mary Garnish
- Vendor: Bootleg Betty
- Sweaty Betty: Who Dat Vodka, tomato, brines, horseradish, secrets, finished with a ring of fire rim and an andouille, habanero, scorpion pepper skewer
The festival wraps up Sunday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. More information can be found on their website.
Latest Posts:
- Trump blasts Oklahoma governor over DeSantis endorsement
- Coast Guard medevacs oil platform crew member near Port Fourchon
- Baton Rouge African American Museum to host groundbreaking of new location on Juneteenth
- Trump tops DeSantis by 38 points in new poll after news of indictment
- Oversight Democrats call for investigation after DHS IG admits to deleting texts
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.