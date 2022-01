NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, return to help discover America’s next singing sensation for “American Idol”’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

The premiere will be on February 27 at 7:00-9:00 PM CT on WGNO.

Here is a Youtube video to preview “American Idol’s” 20th Season.

For more information on “American Idol,” visit abc.com.