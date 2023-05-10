NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With love, WGNO’s Tamica Lee says farewell after a decade-long career in New Orleans local news.

Tamica started at WGNO in 2017 as a co-host for our News with a Twist show alongside Lebron “LBJ” Joseph, Susy Roesgen, and Curt Sprang, highlighting some of the best the Big Easy has to offer. She later transitioned to anchor for Good Morning New Orleans where she co-hosts with anchor Sefenech Henok and meteorologist Brooke Laizer.

Prior to ABC, Tamica kicked off her dream of becoming a TV personality with WWL as a Morning Traffic Anchor — something she called “a dream come true.”

The New Orleans blood runs deep in Tamica’s veins, showcased through her work with the former Saints dance team The Saintsations, and with her brother, Sonny Lee’s nonprofit Son of a Saint. The organization was established in honor of their late father, former Saints cornerback Bivian Lee, Jr.

And of course, how could we not mention her work on Bravo’s Southern Charm New Orleans? The unscripted series followed Tamica, her husband Barry, and other socialites in the city, highlighting the “exclusive community of wealth, rich culture, and deep traditions.”

For two seasons, our viewers could catch Tamica on WGNO, then later that night on Bravo. The series was loaded with drama and New Orleans-isms, and Tamica quickly earned her reputation for not holding back, especially after a French 75 or two.

“I’m shocked that people gave me such a hard time about being exactly who I am,” Tamica recollected following the show’s Season 1 finale. “People really see me on TV, see me at events, see my Instagram … and that’s who I am, but when you go deep … behind the doors, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on. I can’t be perfect at all times.”

What’s in store for Tamica’s future? Stay tuned.

On Thursday morning, Tamica will be honored by the New Orleans City Council, with a proclamation celebrating her contributions to the city both on air and in the community. Her last show will be at 11 a.m. on WGNO.

“The worst hours of the day became some of my favorite and best times. I will miss everyone deeply,” Tamica wrote to her coworkers this week.

Tamica, thank you for your hard work in keeping WGNO New Orleans’ Very Own. You will surely be missed!

Want to reminisce with us? Here are some of our favorite Tamica moments:

