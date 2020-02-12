Surf & Sand becomes first pet-friendly hotel on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, FL – The Surf & Sand Hotel on Pensacola Beach is now welcoming pets for all guests. Located on the quiet waters of Little Sabine bay, just across the street from the Pensacola Beach Pier, the Surf & Sand Hotel is among the first of the hotels on Pensacola Beach to offer pet-friendly accommodations.

“I think a lot, if not most people consider their pets to be family. Our goal is to create an unforgettable destination for your family vacation, and that includes the furry members of your family. Pets are just more fun, and we are the FUN hotel,” said general manager Amanda Donaldson.

The Surf & Sand pet policy does prefer pets 80 lbs or less, but special arrangements can be made for larger pet guests. Pets must remain on a leash and in pet designated areas. The pet-friendly hotel rooms will have an added pet fee of $40 per night or $100 per week. There is a grassy pet walking area along the east side of the hotel, and pets are welcome to enjoy the hotels private beach at the rear of the building on Little Sabine bay.

Pensacola Beach currently has two pet-friendly beaches with one located just up Ft. Pickens Road from the Surf & Sand and the other is just a couple of miles east down Via de Luna. Pets are not allowed on public beaches in the Pensacola Beach area and must remain on a leash in other public areas.

Located across the street from Casino Beach, the boutique Surf & Sand Hotel offers 100 beach and surf themed rooms, swimming pool, private beach on Little Sabine and complimentary use of kayaks, paddle boards and bicycles. Off-Season rates as low as $69 per night are available through Feb 13th.

For more information on the Surf & Sand Hotel, visit their website.