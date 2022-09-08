“Jack and the Beanstalk: an Ascending Journey” is the first production of the Story Time Players, written and directed by local theater mainstay Uncle Wayne Daigepont.

“It’s different from it being on a movie screen,” said Matthew Raetz, who will play the role of Georgy Porgy. “You’re connecting through the medium of the screen, but if there’s a person, an actual body in front of you that’s experiencing the same thing that you might have gone through you connect on such a deeper level that you could ever experience anywhere else

And while this is a fresh take on the story, there is a beanstalk — and yes, there’s Jack, played by Caden Pecoraro.

Their run begins Friday at St. Joseph’s in Gretna. So bring the family and be prepared to laugh, sing along with the Players, but also share the gift of live theater

