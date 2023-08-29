NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Roosevelt New Orleans is hosting the 74th annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” with a luncheon, fashion show and recreation of the real-life “storming” of the Sazerac Bar.

Hotel representatives said the event celebrates the women who pushed their way into the Sazerac Bar in 1949, demanding to be served drinks, at a time when women could only be served alcohol in New Orleans bars on Mardi Gras Day.

The festivities will take place Sept. 29, in the hotel’s Blue Room and the Sazerac Bar, with former WGNO TV personality Tamica Lee emceeing the event.

The day will start with a three-course lunch in the Blue Room, followed by a fashion show inspired by “the starlets and fashion mavens of yesteryear.”

After the fashion show, attendees will meet in the hotel’s lobby before “storming” the Sazerac Bar with a second line.

The event will also include live entertainment and a recognition of the 2023 “Spirit of the Sazerac,” local retailer Lauren Haydel.

Hotel representatives said the event will start at 1:00 p.m. in the Blue Room, with the second line scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page.

