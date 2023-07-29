NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — STEM NOLA teamed up with the National Medical Association and Ochsner Health to ignite young minds to the world of STEM Saturday, July 29.

With a focus on bringing equal access to STEM education for all K-12 students. Participants were able to experiment with numerous activity stations such as robot programming, a heart and lung dissection site, and VR demonstration.

Announcing on Twitter, a ‘full house’ of 600+ participates STEM NOLA organizers were able to add to their growing number of future scientist, engineers, tech experts and mathematicians.

