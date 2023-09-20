NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU star athletes are about to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Basketball player Angel Reese and gymnast Olivia Dunne. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with Senior Writer at Sports Illustrated Stephanie Apstein.

Two years ago, the NCAA started allowing college athletes to profit from NIL (Name, Image and Likeness). According to On 3, which tracks NIL deals, LSU’s Dunne is the top earner of all women athletes and basketball forward Angel Reese is number two. This accomplishment lands them both as cover girls on Sports Illustrated!

LSU Tigers Reese and Dunne are roaring their way onto the cover of the October 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated.

“We were like who’s doing the best on NIL and it was clear at least with women there was no competition,” Senior Writer Stephanie Apstein with Sports Illustrated said.

It is clear Reese and Dunne are both champions at college sports but also at making money.

“They are clearing into the millions every year. It combines to be a substantial amount of money,” she said.

Apstein interviewed both athletes and says their money-making moves make them a powerful force.

“They are trying to capitalize on that moment and strike while the iron is hot,” Apstein said.

Through endorsements, sponsorships and social media, Reese and Dunne are branding themselves super sports stars.

“I think they have the right personality. Olivia was telling me that people disparage what she does. They think she just gets on TikTok and is pretty, but she’s actually a branding genius, and Reese is the same way,” she said.

What’s incredible is they are helping other LSU women athletes build their brands. Dunne started the “Livvy Fund.”

“She’s such a unicorn in a lot of ways,” Apstein said.

It is evident that these LSU Tigers are roaring at the top of their game with millions of followers and money and now on top of Sports Illustrated.

“They’ve thought a lot about their place in this world. Not everyone is able to do this, so it is amazing to see what these young women have accomplished,” Apstein said.

LSU’s committed to helping their athletes build their Name, Image, and Likeness brands. The school has a staff of five dedicated to doing just that.

