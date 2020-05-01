Southern University alumnus appears on Shark Tank episode

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A Southern University alumnus will appear on the show Shark Tank, in which guests pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful entrepreneurs.

SU graduate LaDonte Lotts founded JiggAerobics, a lifestyle brand that combines fitness, entertainment and culture into dance-fitness sessions called “GetRight Sessions,” according to SU Communications Specialist Regine Williams.

Lotts and his business will be featured on the episode that will air Friday at 9/8 p.m. CST on ABC.