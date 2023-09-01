NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rainbows, glitter, tutus and more cover city streets as tourists from all over come to celebrate the annual Southern Decadence Festival.

“Brings a lot of revenue to the city at a time when not a lot of people want to go outside, so it’s a great celebration for the city and way to kick off the Labor Day weekend,” said The Shop at the Collection Sales Team Leader Timothy Kimbell II.

The festival is a yearly celebration that’s been going on for more than 50 years, showcasing the pride and LGBTQ+ community in classic New Orleans style.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s New Orleans so anything happens. It’s fun,” said Alfredo Eumana.

“It means so much to me, especially the support we get from the community and the allies we have in the state and the city of New Orleans,” said Jonathan Razin.

The last few years, the crowds have been smaller than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, things are expected to rebound.

Organizers said they anticipate about a quarter of a million people will participate.

“I’m excited because my friend came last year. He said it was kind of like dead, but hopefully this year it’s more packed, you know what I mean?” said Eumana.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts