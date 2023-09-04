"Do You," says Anthony Beltran

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Labor Day is a day off for most of America.

Not for one designing teenager in Slidell.

He’s busy.

He’s working.

He’s building his own brand.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood with Anthony Beltran at his kitchen table.

That’s where Anthony started thinking.

And decided it was time to tell the world, Do You.

And that’s his brand and his line of clothes.

You can shop Do You when you click right here.

Now, the line includes t-shirts and hoodies.

There’s more in store for the future.

