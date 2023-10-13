NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The world’s favorite big, smelly ogre and friends are heading to the land of the Crescent City.

Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and their fairy-tale friends are inviting your family to have a swamp-tastic adventure at “Shrek The Musical” from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Saengar Theater.

The show is expected to bring the film to life on stage with a hilarious and heartwarming production.

Kids of all ages are invited to join Shrek and Donkey on a whirlwind adventure to rescue Princess Fiona from the fire-breathing dragon in the tallest tower and to witness the happily ever after.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Saenger Theatre box office website.

