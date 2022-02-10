NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 20th season of “American Idol’ is scheduled to air this February.

This year, in 2022, the television show is celebrating its “20 years of creating superstars.”

Here is a Youtube link of what to expect to air on February 27 at 7:00-9:00 PM CT on WGNO.

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, return to help discover America’s next singing sensation.

This will be American Idol’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

For more information on “American Idol,” visit abc.com.