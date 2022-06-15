BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —Summer is often viewed as the optimal time to gather with family for special events and excursions.

While gassing up and heading out to multiple events and trips was the norm in pre-pandemic summers, this summer COVID is still a concern, and capital area gas prices are currently at an average of $4.52 per gallon.

But the good news is that there are a wide range of activities that can be enjoyed right at home.

These five family-friendly, home-based activities might be the perfect alternative to travels that require a trip to the gas station:

Host a BBQ: Fire up the backyard grill and invite loved ones over. You can even turn this into a fun yet economical weekly or monthly event by having every guest bring either a side dish, drinks, or disposable eating utensils.

Go “camping” in your backyard- Round up the kids, pitch a tent in the backyard, and bring on the scary stories and s’mores for a home-based yet unforgettable family adventure. (If your backyard isn’t camping-friendly or you’re not a fan of Louisiana’s nighttime critters, try “camping” in the living room.)

Host a weekly game night- Invite family and friends over for game nights that include activities like Charades, Taboo, card games, or Karaoke. Save money by asking everyone to bring either a snack or drinks.

Plan a kid-friendly scavenger hunt– Plant simple “treasures” around the house, and in safe locations outside, near your home. Then, draw a treasure map with directions for your kids. End the scavenger hunt with a climatic grand finale, a prize that’s either humorous or memorable in some other way.

Host a bake-off – Turn your kitchen and dining room into the set of The Great British Baking Show and invite loved ones over for a friendly baking competition. They bring their own supplies to bake in your kitchen -or simply bring over baked goods they’ve premade at home- and after a taste test, winners are selected.

Simple and creative home-based family get-togethers like the ones listed above can be a great way to bond without spending a lot of money or gas.