NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Satchmo SummerFest is back in the Big Easy! The festival will return to the city on Aug. 5 and 6 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

Satchmo SummerFest is dedicated to the life, legacy and music of New Orleans native Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

The free event will feature more than 30 musical performances and seven culinary experiences.

Fans will hear performances by Sam Kuslan, Linda Aubert, Oscar Rossignoli, Tom McDermott, Tim Laughlin and more.

The 2023 festival lineup includes traditional jazz, swing, brass, marching bands, funk, R&B, jazz fusion, and more.

Fans will be able to escape the heat with misting fans and complimentary neck chillers.

Don’t forget to check out this year’s full schedule and complete menu.

