NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The vibrant rhythms of jazz and the enticing aroma of delicious food filled the air at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint on Sunday, August 8, for Satchmo Summer Fest.

Keeping alive the spirit of Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong crowds gathered to what New Orleanians do best, have a good time!

Things kicked off early at 10:00 am with a Jazz Mass followed by an electrifying opening parade that started at St. Augustine Church in the 1200 block of Governor Nicholls and concluded in front of the festival gates.

As revelers continued the day inside the festival also held a piano session featuring Tom McDermott, Tim Laughlin, and Jesse McBride for goers who decided to take a break from the heat.

Those who couldn’t make it this year can start making preparations next year in August 2024. More details and event information, can be found on the Satchmo Summerfest website.

