NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Second Harvest Food Bank hosted its 14th Rubber Duck Derby at Big Lake in New Orleans City Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to Second Harvest representatives, 30,000 ducks were dropped into the lake, and the first 13 to cross the finish line received a prize.

The grand prize for the first rubber duck to finish the race was $5,000.

Second Harvest representatives said the proceeds from the event will help the food bank bring meals to families in need across South Louisiana as “one in seven households in South Louisiana is at risk of hunger.”

