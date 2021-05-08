Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, beloved New Orleanian Lloyd Price dies at 88

386870 09: Singer Lloyd Price arrives at the 16th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Dinner March 19, 2001 at the Waldolf Astoria Hotel in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)

NEW ORLEANS — R&B pioneer Lloyd Price has died at the age of 88.

Forever linked to the “New Orleans sound,” the legendary singer rose to fame off Fifties classics “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Stagger Lee,” “Personality,” and “Just Because” and “Where were you (on our Wedding Day?).”

According to friend Rickey Poppell via Variety‘s Facebook page, the Kenner native’s health had been in decline for the past five years.

Price’s manager Tom Tripani confirmed to Rolling Stone that Price died on Monday, May 3.

Cause of death has yet to be provided.