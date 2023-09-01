METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s the end of an era for Riccobono’s Peppermill Restaurant in Metairie.

For 47 years, this family-owned restaurant has been a staple for families and local politicians in Metairie.

It was one of the very first restaurants of its caliber in Jefferson Parish.

73-year-old owner Vincent Riccobono fought back tears remembering the years.

“The best part is carrying on the tradition started by my parents. We’ve been blessed to have a great crew that has stuck with us all these years and done a good job following our parents’ recipes. Our customers have been dedicated to the point. It’s really hard to not be here.”

He says the decision was made to close its doors because it was time for him to retire. No one in his family could step in to take over the restaurant.

The last day the Peppermill will be open is Sunday, Sept. 3.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts