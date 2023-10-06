GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — 2023’s Gretna Fest is set to be a crowd-pleaser with three days of music, food and fun!

City of Gretna Councilman Mike Hinyub and Councilman-at-Large Wayne Rau are ready to rock and roll through all the festivities.

“This is a huge impact for Gretna. We really get to showcase our city,” Hinyub said.

“We’ve grown to 3 stages, 60 acts this year, 45 food booths, 30 arts and crafts booths, and full villages,” Rau said.

This year features big-name acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kool & the Gang, Amanda Shaw, JJ Grey & Mofro, The Temptations, Chapel Hart, The Iceman Special, and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr.

“People will get high energy out of me. I still got some energy in me to entertain them,” Dopsie Jr. said.

In addition to the main acts, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) partnered with Gretna Fest to add more ferry services for festival-goers.

These services are available at the Canal Street Terminal, and the ferry will depart every hour and return 30 minutes after the festival ends.

New this year, the festival has gone cashless.

“Everything this year is done by wristband,” Rau said.

When buying tickets on the Gretna Fest website, you’ll have the chance to link your credit card to your wristband.

One of the things these councilmen feel makes this festival unique is, “the views of the Mississippi River, looking across the river to the city,” Hinyub said.

Gretna Fest runs from Friday, Oct. 6, until 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, until 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, until 8:30 p.m.

