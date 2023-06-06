(KLFY) — A recent study conducted by JustGamblers, a website devoted to online gambling, reveals the most popular female gaming characters in each state.

With an average of 2,175 monthly searches, Princess Peach takes the top spot in Louisiana.

The study is derived from a seed list of 236 female gaming characters and used Google search data to examine the search volumes across each state.

The character from Super Mario Bros. not only rules over the Mushroom Kingdom, but also the U.S. Her romantic interest, Mario, is the best-selling video game character in the world with over 650 million copies sold.

Second place belongs to Lady Dimitrescu, a major antagonist in the 2021 survival horror game Resident Evil Village, with an average of 1,783 monthly searches. With an average of 1,567 monthly searches, Street Fighter character Chun-Li takes third place.

The American Gaming Association recently revealed female gamers make up 46% of the gaming community. The increased diversity in the gaming community mirrors the increasing diversity among video game characters.

The full data set can be accessed here: Most Popular Female Gaming Characters in the US

