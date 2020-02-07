Red Carpet Ready: Check out how the celebs will influence Mardi Gras trends.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA. (WGNO) - We are just a few days away from that magic moment that many actors and actresses have been dreaming of. That magic moment when they get called on stage for an Oscar.

It's a must that the A-list arrive to the Oscars on their A-game. Year after year, millions of viewers tune in, just to get a glimpse of what each of the celebs are wearing.

There's lots of "chatta" about what celebrities will be wearing on the red carpet for the Oscars this weekend. So, of course we took a trip to an iconic dress boutique, Chatta Box to get Red Carpet ready.

"Who doesn't want to see what everyone's wearing on the red carpet? We are going to see transition from the Oscars, to our Mardi Gras Season," said April Stolf, stylist.

There are some trends we can count on for this years Oscars. Trends like, large bows, bright colors, glitter and tulle.

"Oh for sure this is perfect, we will definitely see something like this on the red carpet. It is classy, elegant and it is simple. It has the pants. It has the illusion of the dress from behind and it has some bling," describe Stolf.

All of the dresses you saw were from Chatta Box, which is located in Metairie and Baton Rouge.