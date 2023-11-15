NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Countess Luann de Lesseps, an original cast member and fan favorite on the hit Bravo series “The Real Housewives of New York City,” will be performing at The Fillmore New Orleans Saturday, Nov. 18.

Lesseps has built a devoted fan base over the past 15 years. Her live singing show, “Countess Cabaret” will allow fans to see her performing songs like “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” and “Feelin’ Jovani.”

Lesseps is a former nurse and model who recorded a dance track with Grammy-winner Desmond Child. She is also a socialite who mingles with A-listers and remains involved in many charities that support cancer research, LGBTQ+ rights, and homeless causes.

She will also be starring on the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” premiering on Thursday, Dec. 14, on Bravo.

Tickets for her show are available on the Fillmore New Orleans website.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.